DSO4254B 250MHz Digital Storage Oscilloscope 4 Channels 1GS/s Sample Rate Portable Oscilloscope EU
Features:4CH oscilloscope+EXT+DVM+auto range function250MHz bandwidth, minimum range 500µV /div,1GS/s sample rate. Over 32 types of auto measurement functionAdvanced digital trigger system, high trigger sensitivity. Over 14 types of trigger function: edge, overtime, pulse, pattern, interval, etc. Serial bus triggering and decode, Bus protocol information can be quickly and intuitively displayed in table form. Integrated USB Host/Device, convenient to communicate with PC. Support U-stick storage/systerm update. Support a variety of SCPI remote control commandStable and reliable quality, sturdy and durable.