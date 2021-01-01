DSLR SLR Camera Bag Backpack for Mirrorless CamerasPhotographers Professional Camera Case Backpack Compatible with Nikon Canon Sony Lens Tripod.

Large Capacity This camera backpack is compatible with Canon Nikon Sony and other brand cameras; It holds and protects 1 ~ 2 SLR / DSLR camera bodies, 3 ~ 5 lenses,15.6 inches laptap, 1 flash speedlite, 1 tripod and other photography accessories. Multiple Protection It is made of water-repellent 900D polyester fabric, it has waterproof characteristics, but no waterproof rain cover; 5 pieces of 18mm thick padded removable dividers, the space can be reorganized freely, and also protect your equipment better. Ultra-lightweight and Compact Outer dimensions: 13.4 x 5.7 x 17 inches; Internal dimensions: 12.4 x 4.7 x 16 inches;Only 2.56lb(1.16kg); This is a unisex camera bag, moderate in size and light as a feather,a perfect weight to be carried for the day's city adventure. You can really make the most use of your carry-on allowance on those strict internal airline carriers. High Quality alloy zipper won't rusty within 3 years, and won't break within 5 years Shoulder