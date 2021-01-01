DSLR Camera Backpack Case Black 156 inch Laptop Compartment Padded Custom Dividers Tripod Holder Rain Cover LongLasting Durability and Storage.

Best Quality Guranteed. BEST VALUE CAMERA BACKPACK with features normally found only on more expensive camera packs. Tons of customizable storage space, top compartment to fit your phone, charger and many other accessories THE PERFECT AMOUNT OF SPACE FOR YOUR CAMERA GEAR Ditch the boxy, bulky packs. The S17 offers plenty of room for the serious photographer as well as the enthusiast without an oversized form factor COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZABLE INTERIOR Padded dividers can be added/removed/organized based on your needs. Zippered side door provides quick access to your camera. Internal Dimensions of 11' x 10.5' x 6' PADDED LAPTOP COMPARTMENT We know you love your laptop as much as your camera equipment, so the S17s laptop compartment features protective padding and fits up to a 15.6' laptop METAL ZIPPERS AND SOFT RUBBER PULLERS Reinforced zippers with non-slip soft rubber pullers, quickly access your gear wi