D-Link DSL Wireless N ADSL2+ Modem Router Model DSL-2750B Verizon Model# DSL-2750B
1 WAN ADSL port to connect to ADSL lines 4 LAN Fast Ethernet ports for wired connections Wireless N 300 Technology: 6 times faster than wireless G WPS button for one-touch wireless encryption Built-in firewall and traffic inspection for a safe Internet experience SharePort™ Technology to share files from a USB storage device or USB Printer with other users in your home network QoS (Quality of Service) to guarantee bandwidth to delay-sensitive applications