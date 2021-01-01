The DSK4-Select 4-inch LED Surface Mount Disk Light is an affordable light fixture that’s easy to install. The driverless technology allows the DSK4-Select to fit most 4” pancake, 4\" non-metallic, or 4/O junction boxes, eliminating the need for a recessed housing. Simply screw the mounting plate (included) onto the junction box and the DSK4-Select snaps right in to place. Installation could not be easier. The DSK4-Select is also equipped with NICOR’s new Select technology, which allows you to choose between 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperatures using a switch located on the back of the fixture. The matte powder-coat finished steel body features a UV-stabilized diffuser lens that's built to outlast the competition. The DSK4-Select is Energy Star rated, Wet-Location rated, and dimmable to 5% using standard TRIAC or ELV dimmers. The DSK4-Select comes ready to install and use right out of the box, no other parts or components required. Protected by NICOR’s 5-Year Limited Warranty. Nicor Lighting DSK Select 5.9-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | DSK43120SOB