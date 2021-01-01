Dimplex DSH20WGP 24 Inch Wide 2000 Watt Wall Mounted Infrared Heater with Permanent Location Floor Stand Remote Control Stainless Steel Outdoor Living

Dimplex DSH20WGP 24 Inch Wide 2000 Watt Wall Mounted Infrared Heater with Permanent Location Floor Stand Remote Control NOTE: Product imagery displays this heater in applications that require the purchase additional heaters or accessories. Additional heaters as well as the Ceiling Mount Bracket (DSHCMB) are sold separately. The Dimplex DSH series heaters are ideal for use in low lighting environments like restaurants and outdoor entertaining spaces. Reaching maximum heat in less than 3 seconds, this product provides premium comfort, while mirroirng the quality of interior décor, outdoors. Product Features: Heating element is capable of providing up to 2000 watts of heat to a space of 125 sq. ft. Three heat settings - 1000W (Low), 1500W (Med), 2000W (High) Maximum heat in less than 3 seconds and operates in temperatures as low as -40°C/F The indirect heating design reduces light emissions and glare from the heating element, making these heaters ideal for low lighting environments like restaurants and outdoor entertaining spaces 1, 2 and 3 hour delay timer 8 hour auto shutoff safety mechanism Multiple heaters can be controlled with a single remote control (included) Indoor/Outdoor IP65 ingress protection rated making these heaters ideal for extreme climates and coastal regions Constructed of corrosion resistant anodized aluminum and 304 stainless steel Each heater comes with the heating element pre-installed, which eases in installation and reduces the risk of damaged, broken or misplaced elements upon delivery Rear junction box allowes for easy access to connection wires 240v hardwired installation only 1 year manufacturer warranty Comes with single heater, permenant location floor stand and remote control. Ceiling Mount Bracket (DSHCMB) and Floor Mounted Tower Kit (DSHSTAND) sold separately Product Specifications: Wattage Heating: 2000w Outdoor Approved: Yes Mounting Type: Wall Mounted Heating Area: 125 sq. ft. Voltage: 240v Height: 12-7/8" Width: 23-1/2" Depth: 6" Weight: 11.7 lbs Warranty: 1 year Free Standing Stainless Steel