DS640 Compact Mobile Document Scanner Model DS640

Best Quality Guranteed. FAST SPEEDS - Scans color and black and white documents a blazing speed up to 16ppm (1). Color scanning wont slow you down as the color scan speed is the same as the black and white scan speed. ULTRA COMPACT At less than 1 foot in length and only about 1. 5lbs in weight you can fit this device virtually anywhere (a bag, a purse, even a pocket). READY WHENEVER YOU ARE The DS-640 mobile scanner is powered via an included micro USB 3. 0 cable allowing you to use it even where there is no outlet available. Plug it into you PC or laptop and you are ready to scan. WORKS YOUR WAY Use the free iPrint & Scan desktop app for scanning to multiple Scan-to destinations like PC, Network, cloud services, Email and OCR. (2) Supports Windows, Mac and Linux and TWAIN/WIA for PC/ICA for Mac/SANE drivers. (3) OPTIMIZE IMAGES AND TEXT Automatic color detection/adjustment, image rotation (PC only), b