Ds6151 2-Line Answering System With Dual Caller Id/Call Waiting
Color: Black Mpn: Ds6151 Model: Fritz! Fon C4 Gtin13: 0691060183453 Handset Frequency: 1.9 Ghz Phone Lines: 2 Number Of Handsets: 1 Type: Cordless Telephone Features: Hold, Handset Locator, Caller Id, Call Waiting, Speakerphone, Answering System, Hearing Aid Compatible, Intercom, Transfer Upc: 0815825013780, 0735078016584: 82012050 Base Width: 8.5In. Base Weight: 2.2Lb. Max. Expandability: 12 Handsets Base Height: 5In. Conference Call Capability: Yes Expandability: Up To 12 Cordless Handset (1 Included) Digital Technology: Dect Answering System Type: Digital Dialer Type: Dual Keypad Base Depth: 6.5In.