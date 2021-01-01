From vtech
vtech ds6101 accessory cordless handset, silver/black requires a ds6151 series phone system to operate (renewed)
Accessory handset only-requires a DS6151 series phone to operate 2-Line Operation Caller ID/Call Waiting -stores 50 calls Handset speakerphone. Last number redial DSL Subscribers may need to us a DSL Filter For optimal performance batteries should be charged for 16 hours prior to use. Refer user manual for troubleshooting steps DECT 6.0 Ditigal Technology Interference free for crystal clear conversations 50 Name and Number phonbook directory Large lighted display