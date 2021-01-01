DS400II 400w GN76 24G Wireless X System Studio Strobe Flash Light with Bulbs 110v

Best Quality Guranteed. Built-in 2.4G wireless X system. Precise output displayed on LCD panel, 50 steps from 1/32 to 1/1 (or 5.0-10.0) in.0.1 increments High-qualified modeling lamp, 150W output and 5% to 100% manual light adjustment. Outstanding output stability, a tolerance of 2% under the same output Anti-preflash function, enabling synchronization with cameras having a one-preflash firing system. Adjusted parameters intelligently remembered after 3s and automatically recovered after a restart Wireless control of the flash power ratio, the on-and-off of modeling lamp and buzzer, as well as flash triggering with Xpro, X1, XT32 or FT-16 flash trigger Excellent in head shot, waist shot, certificate photography, and product shooting, etc. Satisfactorily work as high light, background light, or hair light in large studios and workshops