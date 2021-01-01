From wac lighting
WAC Lighting DS-WS05-FB-CC Tube Architectural ilumenight Single Light 7-1/8" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Towards the Wall Light Direc
WAC Lighting DS-WS05-FB-CC Tube Architectural ilumenight Single Light 7-1/8" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Towards the Wall Light Direction and App Controlled Color and Brightness FeaturesControlled using the free ilumenight IOS appFully adjustable color and brightness through use of ilumenight appCasts light towards the wall, washing the wall in lightCrafted from high quality die cast aluminumIncludes 62 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locations5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/8"Width: 4-7/8"Extension: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 6.4 lbsBackplate Height: 4-7/8"Backplate Width: 4-7/8"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 31 wattsWattage: 62 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000Beam Spread: 33°Delivered Lumens: 960Total Lumens: 1200 White