WAC Lighting DS-WD08-NS Tube Architectural 2 Light 22" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with 40� Narrow Beam Spread and Light Directed Straight Up and Dow

WAC Lighting DS-WD08-NS Tube Architectural 2 Light 22" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with 40 Narrow Beam Spread and Light Directed Straight Up and Down Precise engineering using the latest energy efficient LED technology with a built-in reflector for superior optics; An appealing cylindrical profile perfect for accent and wall wash lighting.FeaturesSecurely mounts to outdoor wall spacesSolid aluminum construction for maximum durability and minimum product weightComes with clear glass diffusersIntegrated LED lighting40° beam spreadDesigned for commercial or residential useIntended for outdoor useCapable of being dimmedUniversal driver compatible with 120V, 220V, and 277V electrical sources UL and ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedCEC Title 24 Compliant (90 CRI version only)Covered under 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22-1/8"Width: 7-7/8"Extension: 10-5/8"Depth: 10-5/8"Product Weight: 4.67 lbsBackplate Height: 4-7/8"Backplate Width: 4-7/8"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 108 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Lumens: 5780, 6636, 6800, 7350, 7540, or 8010Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 80000 Bronze / 2700K / 85CRI