From wac lighting
WAC Lighting DS-WD08-F40S-BK Tube Architectural 8" LED Up and Down Wall Light Straight Flood Beam 4000K in Black, Double
Advertisement
Solid Silver construction, high performance facade LED wall mount light. Available in customizable specs, including light direction (straight up or down, away from wall, or towards the wall) Energy Star efficient, CEC title 24 compliant (90CRI versions) Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low Voltage (elv) dimmer, or equipped with optional 0-10V dimming Driver located inside outlet box, driver is universal input ready for (120V-220V-277V) Replaceable high powered LED module, CRI: 85-90, Color Temp: 2700K - 4000K, 60, 000 hours rated life. Standards: IP65 rated, ETL & cetl wet location listed, Weight: 4.67 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting