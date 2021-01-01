WAC Lighting DS-WD06-U Tube Architectural 18" Tall LED Double Sided Outdoor Wall Sconce with Ultra Narrow Beam and Towards the Wall Light Direction Precise engineering using the latest energy efficient LED technology with a built-in reflector for superior optics; An appealing cylindrical profile perfect for spot lighting.Features:Ultra narrow 6° beam spreadUniversal driver allows for installation at both standard residential and standard commercial voltagesSmooth and continuous dimming with an electrical low voltage dimmerCast light both up and down from the fixtureIP65 ratedPowder coated finishesSolid aluminum constructionAssembled in the USAEnergy Star certified and title 24 compliant if 90 CRI model is selectedETL and cETL certifiedRated for wet locations5 year manufacturer warrantyIncludes an integrated LED moduleDimensions:Height: 17.75"Width: 6.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 9.13"Product Weight: 8.98 lbsBeam Spread: 6°Backplate Width: 4.88"Backplate Height: 4.88"Backplate Depth: 0.5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 11Wattage: 22Voltage: 120v, 240v, 277vLED: YesColor Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85Lumens: 270Average Hours: 80000 Black / 2700K