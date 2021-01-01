WAC Lighting DS-PD08-N Tube Single Light 7-7/8" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Mini Pendant with 28° Beam Spread Graphite / 3500K / 85CRI Outdoor

WAC Lighting DS-PD08-N Tube Single Light 7-7/8" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Mini Pendant with 28 Beam Spread The latest energy efficient LED technology in an appealing cylindrical profile delivers accent and wall wash lighting. Comes in various light distribution and beam angle options. Features Includes sloped ceiling compatible canopy Electrostatic powder coated finish Crafted from solid aluminum Comes with a clear glass shade Integrated 54.96 watt LED lighting Comes with (2) 24" downrods Designed for commercial or residential use This product is designed for use outdoors Capable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for wet locations Energy Star approved California Title 24 energy compliant 5 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 11-13/16" Minimum Height: 23-13/16" Maximum Height: 107-13/16" Width: 7-7/8" Diameter: 7-7/8" Beam Spread: 28° Canopy Width: 8" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Lumens: 3402, 3768, or 4008 Watts Per Bulb: 54.96 watts Wattage: 54.96 watts Voltage: 120, 220, and 270 volts Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500K Color Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRI Average Hours: 80000 Graphite / 3500K / 85CRI