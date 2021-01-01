From wac lighting
WAC Lighting DS-CD08-S Tube Architectural 12" Tall LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 14° Spot Beam Spread White / 4000K / 85CRI Outdoor
WAC Lighting DS-CD08-S Tube Architectural 12" Tall LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 14 Spot Beam Spread Precise engineering using the latest energy efficient LED technology with a built-in reflector for superior optics; An appealing cylindrical profile perfect for accent and wall wash lighting.Features:Smooth and continuous dimming with an ELV or 0-10V dimmerUniversal input ready for (120v-220v-277v)Replaceable integrated LED lightingDie-cast aluminum constructionComes with a clear glass diffuserDesigned for commercial or residential useIntended for outdoor useETL and cETL listed for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliant (90CRI versions)Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensions:Height: 11-3/4"Width: 7-7/8"Depth: 7-7/8"Product Weight: 22.98 lbsCanopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 7-7/8"Canopy Depth: 7-7/8"Beam Spread: 14°Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 54 wattsLumens: 2860, 3230, 3365, 3650, 3670, or 4015Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 60000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Flush Mount White / 4000K / 85CRI