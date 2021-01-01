From wac lighting
WAC Lighting DS-CD06-N Tube Architectural 10" Tall LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 30° Narrow Beam Spread Graphite / 4000K / 85CRI Outdoor
WAC Lighting DS-CD06-N Tube Architectural 10" Tall LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 30 Narrow Beam Spread Precise engineering using the latest energy efficient LED technology with a built-in reflector for superior optics; An appealing cylindrical profile perfect for accent and wall wash lighting.Features:Smooth and continuous dimming with an ELV or 0-10V dimmerUniversal input ready for (120v-220v-277v)Replaceable integrated LED lightingDie-cast aluminum constructionComes with a clear glass diffuserDesigned for commercial or residential useIntended for outdoor useETL and cETL listed for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliant (90CRI versions)Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensions:Height: 9-1/2"Width: 6-3/8"Depth: 6-3/8"Product Weight: 21.84 lbsCanopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 6-3/8"Canopy Depth: 6-3/8"Beam Spread: 30°Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 37 wattsLumens: 1830, 1950, 2120, 2340, 2390, or 2440Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 60000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Flush Mount Graphite / 4000K / 85CRI