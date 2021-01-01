From dacor
Dacor DRZ24980L 24 Inch Wide 13.6 cu. ft. Energy Star Rated Professional Column Freezer with Left Handed Door Panel Ready Refrigeration Appliances
Advertisement
Dacor DRZ24980L 24 Inch Wide 13.6 cu. ft. Energy Star Rated Professional Column Freezer with Left Handed Door Features:13.6 cu. ft. capacityLED lightingEnergy Star ratedInternal ice maker2 year warranty with 12 year parts/6 year labor warranty on sealed system and 15 year parts warranty on compressorProduct Technologies:SteelCool Stainless Steel Interior: Durable interior that is built to last. As an added benefit, the freezer is also frost-free.3DLighting: The interior of the freezer is thoroughly covered by LED lights. Never lose an item in the freezer again!Push-To-Open Door: Get into your freezer with less effort. Push in the door slightly near the door handle to open the door completely.Specifications:Width: 23-5/8"Height: 83-3/8"Depth: 23-13/16"Product Weight: 386 lbsTotal Capacity: 13.6 cu. ft.Bulb Type: LEDShelf Material: Tempered GlassFreezer Type: UprightDefrost Type: Frost-FreeAmperage: 3Voltage: 120vSimilar Products:DRZ18980L: 18" Wide, Left HandedDRZ18980R: 18" Wide, Right HandedDRZ24980L (This Model): 24" Wide, Left HandedDRZ24980R: 24" Wide, Right HandedDRZ30980L: 30" Wide, Left HandedDRZ30980R: 30" Wide, Right HandedDRZ36980L: 36" Wide, Left HandedDRZ36980R: 36" Wide, Right Handed Column Freezers Panel Ready