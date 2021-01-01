From liquid nails
(4 Pack) Liquid Nails Drywall Adhesive
Advertisement
Fast grab for easy installationMoisture proofMinimizes nail poppingReduces sound transmissionCoverage using a 1/4" (.64 cm) bead: 28fl.oz. cartrigeContributes to LEEDÂ® certificationGREENGUARD Children & SchoolsSM CertificationContributes toward NAHB National Green Building Standardâ¢ certification of the structureRecommended For:bonding drywall to wood, studding, rafters, galvanized steel, ceiling systems, aluminum, drywall, other surfaces and foam board.