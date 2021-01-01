Sleemonon Dryer

Effective Thermal Convection Dehumidification Technology: When drying your shoes, it also will eliminate odors and kill bacteria inside shoes to prevent foot diseases and keep healthy, extend the life of your shoes and boots . Use this shoe dryer before going out in winter to warm your shoes and eliminate cold discomfort. This is a multi-functional home necessity.3 Hour Time-setting Design: This shoes dryer support for 24-hour uninterrupted use. At the same time, there is a timer installed for your convenience. It will automatically turn off in time sitting. This will satisfy your need for quick drying while protecting your shoes from damage, so you can leave your shoes to dry without guards.Suitable for Drying All Footwear: It can well dry your running shoes, rain shoes, hiking boots, snow boots and other all kinds of footwear. The two free-retractable drying pipes fit shoes of different heights and strong enough to support your shoes. And gloves, socks and hats can also be dried and warmed for use.Support 24h Continuously Operation: After the power is connected, the power switch of the shoe dryer will have an indicator light on. It can run 24 hours a day with a power of 36 w, which is very energy-saving even if it works 24 hours a day. And if it has been working all night, it can continue to serve you the next day. The power cord can be stored under the base when don't use it, Make home tidy.Reliable ETL Certified Product: To provide you with quality products is our mission. This shoe dryer is ETL certified product, the whole structure is made of PP material, the plug and power cord are certified by UL, which guarantees the reliable quality of our products, and you can rest assured to use.