Bounce Dryer Sheets with Outdoor Fresh Scent, 34 Count

Classic Bounce outdoor fresh scent Helps Reduce Wrinkles so you can iron less. Controls static cling in fabrics and helps repel lint & hair. Softens fabrics Toss in two Bounce dryer sheets for your average loads to iron less, fight more static, repel more lint & pet hair, and add more softness & freshness. For small & medium loads toss in one Bounce dryer sheet, and for extra-large loads toss in three! Contains biodegradable cationic softeners For use in all types of dryers (HE & Regular)