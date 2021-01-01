Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Dryer Sheets, Lavender Scent, 80 ct

Mrs. Meyer?s Clean Day Dryer Sheets work as fabric softeners, while also providing a special, singular scent for your entire home. Lavender has long been prized for its original and clean floral fragrance. Such a pretty and reassuring herb! Our dryer sheets are a perfect way to reduce dryer static and add freshness to your laundry. The compostable and recyclable dryer sheets are made without parabens, animal derived ingredients, and phthalates. Our dryer sheets contain plant-derived softening agents and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients on a biodegradable paper sheet. Also available in other garden inspired scents and products such as body lotions, liquid hand soaps, candles, and so much more! Mrs. Meyer?s ? rooted in goodness.