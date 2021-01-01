Delta Dryden MonitorÂ® 14 Series Tub & Shower Trim in Stainless T14451-SS

Trim kit only, must order MultiChoice Universal rough-in separately to complete the unitMonitor pressure balance valve keeps water temperature within a safe +/-3degrees F (+/-1.6degrees C), helping to protect you from sudden changes in hot or cold water pressureSoft, rubber spray holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up from the spray face of your shower head and hand shower with the touch of a fingerSingle function operationSingle lever handle for ease of temperature controlMeets standards set by Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Spray settings include: Full Body