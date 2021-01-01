Dry Tortugas National Park Shirt Turtle Swim Gift Dry Tortugas National Park Florida Keys Scuba Diving Turtle Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you like turtles and are visiting Dry Tortugas National Park in The Florida Keys, this gift is for you! If you love sea turtles and loggerhead turtles, fishing, boating, water skiing, fish, wildlife, snorkeling, scuba diving or water sports it's great This Dry Tortugas gift makes the perfect gift for anyone visiting the Florida Keys. A great gift for anyone who loves diving, snorkeling, scuba, Fort Jefferson, wildlife, camping, Florida, Loggerhead, reefs, Garden, fishing, nature, turtles, or birds 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only