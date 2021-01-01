Curel Dry Skin Therapy Itch Defense Hand and Body Lotion - 12 fl oz

About Curél Dry Skin Therapy Itch Defense Hydra Silk Moisturizer: Apply daily and experience soothed, calm skin. This non-greasy formula absorbs in seconds leaving your skin feeling silky-smooth and provides 24 hour moisturization for healthy feeling skin all day. Curél Dry Skin Therapy Itch Defense Moisturizer penetrates the skin's surface with intensive hydration to help soothe dry, itchy skin. With Advanced Ceramide Complex, the moisturizer replenishes ceramides and helps skin retain moisture to help prevent dry skin from returning. Dermatologist Tested and granted the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™ this product was developed to provide soothing hydration to relieve dry, itchy skin. How to Use Curél Dry Skin Therapy Itch Defense Hydra Silk Moisturizer: For best results, apply daily to help relieve dry skin. Reapply as needed.