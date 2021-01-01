Find the Charles Leonard Dry Erase Pockets Class Pack at Michaels. com. This convenient class pack is ideal for all classrooms and daycares. This convenient class pack is ideal for all classrooms and daycares. This special class pack includes 30 pockets that feature side panel openings for easy insertion and removal of standard size papers. The dry erase markers included are pocket style with bullet tips in black and are AP certified, which also conforms to ASTM D4236 standards. The micro-fiber, multi-purpose cloths can be used on any surface adding to their versatility. Cloths can be washed for re-use. Details: Includes assorted colors Pockets holds sheets up to 9" x 12" (22.86cm x 30.48cm) Low odor dry-erase markers Microfiber cloths For ages 4 and upPack Contents: 30 dry erase markers 30 (7" x 7.75"/17.78cm x 19.68cm) cloth erasers 30 (9" x 12"/22.86cm x 30.48cm) pockets | Charles Leonard Dry Erase Pockets Class ct | Michaels®