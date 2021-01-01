Finally, a classic styled reusable weekly calendar suitable to complement your decor! With perfect space for planning your days, weeks, month and even write notes, Ready2HangArt monogram dry erase monthly calendar memo board will help you get organized! Dry erase marker included. All letters available. Frame-less and ultra-modern... Memo board really brings images to life; a guaranteed talking point with visitors. The surface is clear polished and adhered precisely to the fine ink print allowing the color and metallic attributes to transcend through the reflective nature providing a great depth of field. The rear hanging system is only visible at an angle, and allows the memo board to appear as floating on your wall – creating a sleek statement. Letter: Letter X