Dry And Wet, Dual Action Facial Cleansing Wipes (20 Counts)

Start your day - or night - off right with our dual-action Dry and Wet Dual Action Facial Cleansing Wipes. Each individually-wrapped wipe can be used to remove makeup or as a quick refresher throughout the day. Perfect for long flights, late nights, or a quick pick-me-up! Our dry wipes are perfect for sensitive skin. Once activated with water, wipe over your face to gently remove excess oil and slough off dead cells. The wipes feature ingredients like naturally-antimicrobial glycerine, which acts as a natural moisturizer and can prevent wrinkles, fight acne, reduce puffiness, and even soothe sunburns; betaine, an amino acid derived from coconut oil help to create plump, hydrated, and youthful looking skin; and a derivative of ultra-hydrating castor oil, which has been used for thousands of years to cleanse and moisturize the skin. The hyaluronate properties of our wipes help penetrate into deeper layers of the skin, while attracting and bonding to water. The results are fresh, clean, and hydrated skin that will last you all day (or night) long. Our night wipes are perfect for sensitive skin. Once ready to cleanse, apply directly to your face. We use a derivative of ultra-hydrating castor oil, which has been used for thousands of years, to cleanse and moisturize the skin. A natural moisturizer, it can be used to prevent wrinkles, fight acne, reduce puffiness and even soothe sunburns! Glycerin makes our wipes naturally antimicrobial, while the amino acids derived from coconut oil help to create plump, hydrated and youthful looking skin.