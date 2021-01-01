Warren London Dry & Waterless Green Apple Scented Deep Cleaning Dog Shampoo, 8-oz bottle

Keep your furry friend clean in between baths with Warren London Dry & Waterless Green Apple Scented Deep Cleaning Dog Shampoo. Made with natural active ingredients, this no-rinse formula safely combats bacteria while cleaning the skin and coat of your paw-tner. Simply spray it on the desired area and let it soak in for a minute before whipping the clean, or you can let it air dry. This shampoo also leaves a long-lasting fresh green apple scent on your pup. Made in the USA, Warren London Dry & Waterless Green Apple Scented Deep Cleaning Shampoo is a convenient way to keep your dog fur-esh while traveling or on the go.