Drury Platform Bed

This platform bed is just what you need in your guest room or kids' bedroom, especially if you appreciate quality materials and fine craftsmanship. Crafted from a blend of solid and manufactured wood, it comes with a slat kit, saving you a trip to the store, while its platform design makes it easy to clean underneath. Ready to fit a standard bed, its plank-style headboard (with snake light feature) and footboard panels come in the size of your choice, so you're sure to find one that works for your space. Besides its sturdiness, our favorite design details are the distressed wood grain and raised molded paneling that make this bedroom furniture piece right at home in any aesthetic or color palette. Just keep in mind that this kids' platform bed requires some assembly, plus you'll need to buy the mattress separately. Size: Full