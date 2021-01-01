Drunk Presidents Co. Retro Beer Patriotic American Aaron Burr 4th of July Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect for a beer lover and patriot of America, for a party on our independence day. If you want to celebrate our freedom and love of the red, white, and blue wear this funny design on Veteran's Day, Memorial Day, or the 4th of July. This vintage retro Aaron Burr design shows: Aaron Beer. If you want to drink beers this summer with your favorite US revolution patriot, show everyone today. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only