Eglo Drucker Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: Small

Industrial minimalist design with inspiration for the contemporary and transitional home. Made with rugged features and smooth long lines, the Drucker Pendant by EGLO is a modern piece with strong roots in the traditions of yesteryear. It takes influence from what could be considered low design of vintage, industrial design with rugged Iron and unshaded Edison filament-style bulbs, and gives it a spectacular and yet minimal mid-century modern inspired glow up. Made with a highly elemental and material understanding of design, this fixture is a subtle centerpiece ideal for giving a cool throwback vibe to living rooms, dens, small hallways and much more. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome