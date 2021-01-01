Kuzco Lighting Drotto LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Clear

Clean, sharp, and modern. Give the faÃ§ade of your modern home a snazzy edge with the geometric Drotto LED Outdoor Wall Sconce from Kuzco Lighting. The sense of precision of this design gives the home a confident and well-defined character. Made of die-cast aluminum, its angular body pops from its wall in a dashing form cut with a short opening for its light at the top and a wide one at the bottom. With accuracy you could feel, crisp LED light beams through the two openings in a clear-cut ambient glow. Shape: Square. Color: Clear. Finish: Black