Purchase the Droplet Silicone Candy Mold by Celebrate It™ at Michaels. Make sweet treats and little candies with this silicone candy mold. Create droplet shaped candies with this candy mold. Everyone will love how good your treats taste, but also how festive they are for everyday use. Make sweet treats and little candies with this silicone candy mold. Create droplet shaped candies with this candy mold. Everyone will love how good your treats taste, but also how festive they are for everyday use. Details: Droplet shape 4" x 9" (10.16cm x 22.86cm) 12 cavities Oven safe (Heat resistant up to 450°F / 232°C) Dishwasher safe (top rack only) Freezer safe Silicone Care & Usage: Avoid using abrasive cleaners or scouring pads Never use sharp utensils on molds Wash in hot soapy water, dry well before and after each use After filling the mold, gently tap the mold to bring air bubbles to the surface Always use level baking sheets for easy removal from the oven, refrigerator, and freezer | Droplet Silicone Candy Mold by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®