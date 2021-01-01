From heat river tech ltd

Drop Shipping 2 In 1 IDE TO SATA/SATA TO IDE Converter Adapter 40pin + Cable for ATA HDD DVD Z07

$5.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Drop Shipping 2 In 1 IDE TO SATA/SATA TO IDE Converter Adapter.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com