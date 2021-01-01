Drop LED Pendant Light by Itama - Color: White (DROPSO45)

Design by Cristian Cubiña. Made by Alma Light. Featuring a delicate, drop-like shape for which it is named, the Drop LED Pendant Light is a charming, innovative fixture. Made from transparent glass, the shade of this pendant light is suspended from an iron, dome-shaped canopy and houses a single LED light source. Whether used as a solo fixture or arranged in a dynamic grouping, this decorative pendant light casts generous, ambient lighting that is perfect for use in hallways, bedrooms, dining rooms, and living room spaces. A voyage between Italian art and design to discover the scenographic atmosphere of light and shadow. - Itama. ITAMA is based out of Italy and specializes in the technological content and functionality of its products, all of which are 100% made in Italy. Each stunning piece showcases minimal design with high attention to detail. Shape: Round. Color: White.