Drop Large Table Lamp by Bover - Color: Clear - Finish: White - (2590230356U)

With a contemporary design and uniquely, ribbed Borosilicate glass shade, the Bover Drop Large Table Lamp adds stylish flair to any office or work room for task lighting purposes. The integrated LED module and shade are supported by a sturdy, thin metallic arm and base. The lamp is eco-friendly and energy efficient. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Color: Clear. Finish: Transparent Glass