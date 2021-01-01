From swanstone
Swanstone Drop-In 33-in x 22-in Tahiti Gray Double Offset Bowl 3-Hole Kitchen Sink | KS03322LS.053-3
Authentic solid surface is renewable and will not wear away. Pre-drilled with 3 faucet holes. Designed with gourmet-style prep and clean-up features. Solid surface kitchen sinks withstand prolonged heat up to 450-degrees, so hot pots and boiling water will not damage. Heat, stain, and scratch resistant for lasting beauty. Easily accommodates all faucet styles. Highest resistance of impact from heavy objects. Limited lifetime warranty.