33 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. topmount , drop-in stainless steel single bowl kitchen sink - high quality t-304 18-gauge stainless steel brushed stainless steel finish. Sink comes with a set of 3 silicone colanders and 1 lift-out sink strainer. Each sink is manufactured with an excellent sound-deadening system that absorbs and reduces the noise made by garbage disposal and running water. Benefits and features: topmount rim design allows the sink to sit on top of the countertop. The drop-in single bowl kitchen sink creates a large usable bowl area. Extra deep 9 inch bowl depth that fits all those leftover dishes and pots from your kitchen, wet bar, and more! Complete solution- to aid your kitchen tasks, the sink comes with a set of three silicone colanders and one deluxe lift-out basket strainer to help collect food waste. Easy upgrade or replacement for your new or old kitchen. Standard 3.5 inch drain openings. Fully protected by heavy duty sound deadening pads and undercoating for noise reduction. Brushed stainless steel finish deck and bowl. Exterior dimensions 33 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. , bowl size: 29.5 in. x 16 in. x 9 in. deep. eModernDecor Drop-In 33-in x 22-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl 4-Hole Kitchen Sink | ALTS-3322-4-CKC