An Elkay Lustertone classic stainless steel sink looks as great on day 3, 000 as it does on day one. The rich, uniform grain is scratch resistant for heavy-duty use, whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar, laundry or commercial sink. Light scratches, which occur with everyday use, naturally blend into the finish of this durable sink with time. Deeper scratches are repairable with an Elkay stainless steel restoration kit. Available in ADA depths. Elkay Drop-In 33-in x 22-in Lustertone Classic Double Equal Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel | LR33221