Sized to fit small spaces, the Riverby sink is an elegant and versatile addition to the kitchen as a main, secondary, bar, or utility sink. A single bowl provides ample space to soak and wash large items, while front and back beveled edges help keep water in the sink. A sloped base to a single offset drain minimizes water pooling. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this sink resists chipping, cracking, or burning for years of beauty and reliable performance. An included custom-fit bottom basin rack also helps protect the sink surface from daily wear. KOHLER Drop-In 25-in x 22-in White Single Bowl 3-Hole Workstation Kitchen Sink | 5872-3A1-0