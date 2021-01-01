The MR Direct T824-White Quartz Granite sink is made from a material comprised of 80% Quartz and 20% Acrylic. The T824-White is stain and scratch-resistant and can resist heat up to 550Ð® The smooth non-porous surface is easy to clean, leaving nowhere for bacteria to thrive. The overall dimensions of the sink are 25\" x 22\" x 8-1/4\" and a 27\" minimum cabinet size is required. The sink contains a 3-1/2\" offset drain and is available in multiple colors. As always, our Quartz Granite sinks are covered under a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the sink. 1 strainer, designed to match the finish of this sink, is included. It not only provides a perfect complement to the sink, but will catch unwanted waste. MR Direct Drop-In 25-in x 22-in White Single Bowl 2-Hole Kitchen Sink | T824-W-CST