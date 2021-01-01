eModernDecor Drop-In 18-Gauge Stainless Steel 25 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. 4 Faucet Hole Single Bowl Kitchen Sink and Faucet Combo, Silver

25 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. Top-mount / Drop-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink - High Quality T-304 18-Gauge Stainless Steel Brushed Stainless Steel Finish, Sink come with Solid Brass Kitchen Faucet in brushed nickel finish and 1 Lift-out sink strainer. Each sink is manufactured with an excellent sound-deadening system that absorbs and reduces the noise made by garbage disposal and running water. Benefits and Features: Top mount rim design allows the sink to sit on top of the countertop. Single Bowl Kitchen create a large usable bowl area. Extra deep 9 in. bowl depth that fits all those leftover dishes and pots from your kitchen, wet bar, and more. Complete Solution - To aid your kitchen tasks, the sink comes with a solid brass kitchen faucet (brushed nickel finish) with pull-out sprayer and a deluxe lift-out basket strainer to help collecting food waste. Easy upgrade or replacement for your new or old kitchen. Standard 3.5 in. drain openings. Fully Protected by heavy duty sound deadening pads and undercoating for noise reduction. Brushed stainless steel finish deck and bowl. Exterior Dimensions: 25 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. / Bowl Size: 21-1/8 in. x 15-3/4 in. x 9 in. Deep.