From zenna home
Zenna Home Drop Door Bathroom Spacesaver, Espresso
Advertisement
CREATES VALUABLE BATHROOM STORAGE: Mix of concealed and open shelves for storage and display ATTRACTIVE AS WELL AS FUNCTIONAL: Rich espresso finish, tempered glass windows, brushed nickel hardware and decorative doors FITS OVER STANDARD TOILETS: Bottom shelf is 30.75 in. from ground CAN USE WITH TALLER TOILETS, TOO: For use with taller toilets, add Zenna Home Leg Extensions for up to 4.5 more inches of clearance from ground (Search for model 9319CHKT) EASY TO ASSEMBLE: Illustrated instructions and hardware included