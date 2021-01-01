From three pedals gearshift stick car & manual car
Three Pedals Gearshift Stick Car & Manual Car Drop a Gear and Make My Car Disappear Manual Transmission Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny car mechanic Design for every muscle car with a manual gearbox, manual transmission shifter knob and manual shift stick for drifting, drag racing and tuning. Gift idea for men and women for birthday, Christmas, Father's Day and Mother's Day. Manual transmission shift auto Design for every shift car driver, car enthusiast and drift car lover with a race car with3 pedals. Also funny for sportscar and garage vehicle puns like save the manuals and real cars don't shift themselves. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only