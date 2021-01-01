Elkay DRKAD251750 Lustertone 25" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Utility Sink 4 Faucet Holes Fixture Utility Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay DRKAD251750 Lustertone 25" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Utility Sink An Elkay Lustertone Classic stainless steel sink looks as great on day 3,000 as it does on day one. The rich, uniform grain is scratch resistant for heavy-duty use, whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar, laundry or commercial sink. Light scratches, which occur with everyday use, naturally blend into the finish of this durable sink with time. Deeper scratches are repairable with an Elkay stainless steel restoration kit.Elkay DRKAD251750 Features:Product is ADA compliant when properly installedFinish is scratch resistant to heavy-duty use and repair kits are available for deep scratchesSink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your roomHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowThis Elkay product is proudly made in the USAElkay DRKAD251750 Technologies and Benefits:Sound Deadening: Sound-deadening material minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink.Elkay DRKAD251750 Specifications:Height: 5" (top to bottom of sink)Width: 17" (back outer rim to front outer rim)Length: 25" (left outer rim to right outer rim)Basin Dimensions: 16" L x 13-1/2" W x 4-7/8" DFaucet Holes: 2 or 4Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/2"Faucet Centers: 0 or 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles)Minimum Cabinet Size: 30"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel 4 Faucet Holes