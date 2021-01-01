UAB KIDKIS Driving My Life Away Funny Truck Driver Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Need a unique gift for your automotive enthusiast friend? Then give this trendy gift to him. Perfect for any truck or car enthusiast, petrol head, gear head, mechanic. Everyone will love this design with a classic truck illustration Designed as casual use for car drivers, mechanics, car electricians and all people who love cars and who like spending time in their garage. Great birthday gift for everyone in the automotive industry. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only