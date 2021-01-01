From maxlinear
DriveStation Axis Velocity High Speed External Hard Drive 3 TB
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 7200 RPM hard drive for extremely fast file transfers USB 3. 0 PC compatible plug-and-play. Compatible w/ Mac after formatting Schedule automatic backups for your PC with Backup Utility Optional 256-bit AES hardware encryption provides an extra level of data protection Time Machine support offers scheduled backups for protecting Mac computers eco Manager energy efficiency tool conserves energy and reduces battery consumption Turbo PC and TurboCopy enhances file transfer performance Standard 2-Year manufacturers wty Compatible devices: Desktop