From aspen brands
Drive 51 USA LM GPS Navigator System with Lifetime Maps Spoken TurnbyTurn Directions Direct Access Driver Alerts TripAdvisor and Foursquare Data.
Advertisement
Product 1: Easy to use dedicated GPS navigator with bright 5.0 inch dual orientation display Product 1: Preloaded with lifetime maps of the U.S Product 1: Driver alerts for dangerous curves, speed changes, speed cameras, railroad crossings, animal crossings and more Product 1: TripAdvisor ratings for travel points of interest (POIs) such as hotels, restaurants and attractions Product 2: Ships in Frustration-Free Packaging Product 2: Four-arm shape conforms to your dashboard Product 2: ball mount easily attaches to your existing cradle Product 2: Compatible with nvi series GPS navigators and StreetPilot C5XX series