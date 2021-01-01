From bandolino
Drive 50 USA LM GPS Navigator System with Lifetime Maps Spoken TurnByTurn Directions Direct Access Driver Alerts and Foursquare Data Renewed
Advertisement
Easy-to-use, dedicated GPS navigator with 5.0-inch dual-orientation display Preloaded with detailed maps of the U.S. (lower 49 states) Driver alerts for increased awareness, including upcoming sharp curves, school zones, speed changes and more Real Directions feature guides like a friend, using landmarks and traffic lights. Display type: WQVGA color TFT with white backlight Find new and popular restaurants, shops and more with Foursquare